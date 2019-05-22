Tracking rain Wednesday morning; heat pouring in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We've got a very active morning on our hands. Storms have been pushing in since early this morning and will slowly slide through, meaning we'll have rain on and off until lunchtime. This is as a warm front slides through, so we'll warm up significantly on the backside of that front.

We've already had some light rain downtown but will have some heavier rain moving through mid-morning.

The warm front does mean an end to that chill and back to above average temperatures. We consider 75° to be "normal" this time of the year.

Rain will dominate over the morning, but once we get past lunchtime, the afternoon should be dry and at least partly sunny. The heat will pour in as that wind shifts to the south. That also means dew points will soar and we'll feel summer-like with the humidity.

Hotter on Thursday with scattered storms expected.

Many rain chances over the next seven days, but rain looks limited for Carb Day. Unfortunately, it does look like storms on and off all of the long weekend including, race day and the rain day on Monday.