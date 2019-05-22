Tracking rain Wednesday morning; heat pouring in

Posted 6:22 am, May 22, 2019, by , Updated at 07:02AM, May 22, 2019

We've got a very active morning on our hands.  Storms have been pushing in since early this morning and will slowly slide through, meaning we'll have rain on and off until lunchtime.  This is as a warm front slides through, so we'll warm up significantly on the backside of that front.

We've already had some light rain downtown but will have some heavier rain moving through mid-morning.

The warm front does mean an end to that chill and back to above average temperatures.  We consider 75° to be "normal" this time of the year.

Rain will dominate over the morning, but once we get past lunchtime, the afternoon should be dry and at least partly sunny.  The heat will pour in as that wind shifts to the south.  That also means dew points will soar and we'll feel summer-like with the humidity.

Hotter on Thursday with scattered storms expected.

Many rain chances over the next seven days, but rain looks limited for Carb Day.  Unfortunately, it does look like storms on and off all of the long weekend including, race day and the rain day on Monday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.