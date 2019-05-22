State Police provide update in deadly 2016 Flora house fire

PENDLETON, Ind.– Indiana State Police (ISP) will speak Wednesday about the deadly 2016 Flora house fire that left four young sisters dead.

The fire took place in the heart of downtown Flora on November 21, 2016. Keyana Davis, 11, Keyara Phillips, 9, Kerriele McDonald, 7, and Kionnie Welch, 5 were trapped inside the home on Columbia Street when it went up in flames. Their mother, Gaylin Rose, made it out.

No arrests have ever been made in connection with the arson.

A wrongful death lawsuit filed in Hammond on behalf of Rose, named Josh Ayres, his business partner Troy Helderman, and their company Birch Tree Holdings.

The suit alleges that Rose complained about a lack of working smoke detectors, non-functioning electrical outlets, and non-locking doors in the home before the fire.

The suit also includes a product liability claim against Whirlpool and Sears over a range appliance in the home.

The investigation has been plagued with setbacks. On the one-year anniversary of the fire, ISP said there’s nothing new with the investigation.

Over the past year, the investigation has taken many turns, but yielded few answers. CBS4 exposed inaccuracies in the state fire investigator’s initial report, which stated accelerants were found “all over the house.” In reality, state police said they were only found in one spot.

The state fire investigator was the first to resign. Then the county prosecutor announced his retirement at the end of this year for personal reasons. Flora’s fire chief also resigned.

If you know anything about the fire, you’re encouraged to call police at 1-800-382-4628. Callers may remain anonymous. There is a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.