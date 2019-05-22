Southern Indiana’s Wyandotte Caves set to reopen this weekend

Posted 10:59 am, May 22, 2019

Wyandotte Caves at O'Bannon Woods State Park (photo courtesy of DNR)

CORYDON, Ind. — Wyandotte Caves will reopen on Memorial Day weekend, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

The staff at O’Bannon Woods State Park are inviting the public to beat the heat and join them on tours of the Big and Little Wyandotte Caves. Jackets are encouraged as temperatures stay at a cool 52 degrees throughout the year.

Big Wyandotte Cave is one of the most important havens for Indiana endangered species of bats and is closed from Labor Day to Memorial Day for their protection.

O’Bannon Woods State Park is located between Corydon and Leavenworth on State Road 62 in Crawford County (7234 Old Forest Road, Corydon, IN 47112). Camping is available and reservations can be made here.

For more information including the history of Wyandotte Caves, visit O’Bannon Woods State Park here.

