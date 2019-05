HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – Two people died after a plane crashed near the Indianapolis Regional Airport Wednesday afternoon.

According to Indiana State Police, the plane went down northeast of the airport. Two people who were aboard the aircraft were killed, ISP said.

The plane went down before 1 p.m., bringing emergency crews to the area. The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

On the scene of a plane crash near Mt Comfort airport in Hancock county. Working to get the details now. @FOX59 @CBS4Indy pic.twitter.com/TFLAFHj5pi — Brett Kast (@brettkast) May 22, 2019