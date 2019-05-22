Person hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Crawfordsville

Posted 4:44 am, May 22, 2019, by , Updated at 05:22AM, May 22, 2019

Photo from scene on May 22, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A person is injured after an officer-involved shooting in Crawfordsville early Wednesday morning.

The Crawfordsville Police Department was called to 300 block of South Walnut Street in reference to a domestic/suicidal situation.

Shortly after officers arrived, police say the person pointed a gun at officers, and in self-defense, one of the officers shot the person at least once.

The suspect was transported to a hospital in Crawfordsville with non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured in the incident.

This shooting happened just blocks away from the heart of Wabash College and several fraternity houses. No students were involved in this, and the home where this shooting happened is not part of student housing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.