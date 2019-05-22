× Lime teams up with IMS to provide scooters, designated parking for Indy 500 weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is teaming up with Lime to make traveling to and from the track easier on race day.

Lime announced Tuesday that it plans to deploy over 1,000 scooters more throughout the city this weekend to support Indianapolis 500 activities.

The company is even making sure the electric scooters have their own designated parking spots, making transportation even easier than before. A designated scooter corral will be located and 10th and Allison Way.

“We’re trying to have a safe path for them to get there, leave their scooters there during the race, get in and out safely,” said Speedway Town Manager Jacob Blasdel.

Scooters are not normally permitted in Speedway. Blasdel says he and his team home people follow instructions regarding where they can safely ride the scooters.

“We will be looking out to see if they’re being abandoned other places,” said Blasdel. “Hopefully they’re not congesting the places where people are walking, but if they are, we’ll try to have trucks available to pick them up.”

Lime team members will also be making sure the scooters are fully charged once the race is over.

Alex Freeman, Indiana General Manager for Lime, issued this statement: