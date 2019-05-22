LIVE: ISP press conference on deadly 2016 Flora house fire

Kokomo man accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl

Posted 11:57 am, May 22, 2019, by

Thomas Huffman

KOKOMO, Ind. – A Kokomo man is in jail after police arrested him on 10 counts of child molestation.

Thomas Huffman, 35, is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl multiple times over an eight-month period.

The girl told police she would sometimes pretend to be asleep when it happened.

She said she finally researched online how to tell a parent about assault, and she wrote her mom a letter.

Huffman is in the Howard County Jail. His initial hearing is June 3.

