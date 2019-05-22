× Juncos Racing lands 250ok as lead sponsor for Indy 500

250ok, an Indianapolis-based email intelligence platform, today announces its lead sponsorship of the Juncos Racing team for the 2019 Indianapolis 500.

250ok’s chief executive officer Greg Kraios, who grew up in Speedway, Ind. as a lifelong race fan, identified deeply with Juncos Racing founder Ricardo Juncos’ story of working up from humble beginnings in Argentina to becoming an owner of an IndyCar team. Kraios experienced a similar journey, growing up in a working-class Indiana neighborhood, ultimately working at Exact Target before founding his own technology company.

“We needed a sponsor and were down to the wire. When Greg offered to support us, and we connected over our personal journeys, we knew this sponsorship was meant to be,” said Ricardo Juncos, owner of Juncos Racing Team. “Our team worked hard this season to qualify for the Indy 500, and 250ok was the final piece of the puzzle we needed.”

Last Friday, Kyle Kaiser, Juncos Racing driver, crashed the team’s car during practice. They managed to secure an unsponsored car to compete in the qualifier for the Indianapolis 500, where Kaiser achieved the ultimate upset, securing the final spot on the field by besting Fernando Alonso by a mere .02 mph. Now, Juncos Racing and Kaiser will race with 250ok’s logo on their car, a turnaround from their humble qualifying run.

“After hearing Ricardo’s story, and knowing they were in need of a sponsor, I jumped at the opportunity,” said Greg Kraios, CEO of 250ok. “From our similar upbringings, supporting his hardworking and odds-defying team felt like a personal calling that also allowed me to achieve a childhood dream.”

This marks the first year of 250ok’s relationship with Juncos Racing. The No. 32 car will race in the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana.