ISP arrests two men on meth dealing charges in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police say two men are facing drug dealing charges after being arrested in Lawrence County.

On Tuesday, the Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section and the ISP Bloomington District ACES conducted an investigation into methamphetamine dealing in Lawrence County. Traffic stops, surveillance and interviews led troopers to acquire a probable cause that meth was being dealt at a residence in the 400 block of M Street and a residence in the 1100 block of East Oolitic Road in Bedford. Search warrants for both homes were applied for and granted.

While executing the search warrant on M Street, police say they found roughly five grams of meth, over a pound of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and other evidence of drug dealing. John H. Staggs Jr., 47, was arrested.

Troopers say when they arrived at the residence on East Oolitic Road, they saw two men run from the garage into the house. Upon entering the house, officers say they witnessed 45-year-old resident Mark S. Perry II flush meth down the toilet. After detaining the men, ISP says they found bags with meth residue, paraphernalia, scales, multiple firearms and other evidence of dealing. The other man was not arrested at the scene.

Staggs Jr. faces felony charges of dealing meth and possession of meth. He also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Perry II is facing felony charges of dealing meth with a firearm present, possession of meth and obstruction of justice. He is also facing a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.

Anyone with information regarding illegal drug activity is encouraged to contact the Indiana State Police Bloomington District at 812-332-4411.