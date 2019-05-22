Helio Castroneves tries for fourth Indy 500 victory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPEEDWAY, Ind. - As the Indianapolis 500 approaches, Helio Castroneves is eyeing his fourth win at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“As soon as you cross the finish line and climb the fence, I remember seeing the people on the grandstand on the other side kind of like, ‘What the heck is this guy doing?’ It was really cool,” Castroneves recalled of his first Indy 500 win.

The now 44-year-old’s first Indy 500 in 2001 was also his first win. He took the checkered flag again in 2002, the first driver ever to win his first two starts, and the last to win back to back at the oval. Then, 2009 brought his third Victory Lane celebration.

The list of drivers with four Indianapolis 500 wins is short: A. J. Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears.

“You’re talking about tradition, you’re talking about the mecca of racing,” Castroneves said. “If you’ve got to pick one race for you to win in your entire life, the Indy 500 would be that one.”

Castroneves said a fourth win would most certainly bring another climb up the fence at IMS, and a celebration with his family would follow.

“Maybe going to Disneyland,” he laughed.