Helio Castroneves tries for fourth Indy 500 victory

Posted 8:16 am, May 22, 2019, by

SPEEDWAY, Ind. - As the Indianapolis 500 approaches, Helio Castroneves is eyeing his fourth win at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“As soon as you cross the finish line and climb the fence, I remember seeing the people on the grandstand on the other side kind of like, ‘What the heck is this guy doing?’ It was really cool,” Castroneves recalled of his first Indy 500 win.

The now 44-year-old’s first Indy 500 in 2001 was also his first win. He took the checkered flag again in 2002, the first driver ever to win his first two starts, and the last to win back to back at the oval. Then, 2009 brought his third Victory Lane celebration.

The list of drivers with four Indianapolis 500 wins is short: A. J. Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears.

“You’re talking about tradition, you’re talking about the mecca of racing,” Castroneves said. “If you’ve got to pick one race for you to win in your entire life, the Indy 500 would be that one.”

Castroneves said a fourth win would most certainly bring another climb up the fence at IMS, and a celebration with his family would follow.

“Maybe going to Disneyland,” he laughed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.