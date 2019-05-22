Health officials recommend hepatitis A vaccinations for Mark Pi’s China Gate customers in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind.– Health officials in Bartholomew County say a restaurant worker was diagnosed with hepatitis A after handling food.

The health department is recommending hepatitis A vaccinations for those who ate at Mark Pi’s China Gate restaurant, located at 2106 25th Street, between May 15 and May 20.

Officials say it’s “relatively rare” for a customer to become infected due to the food handler, but anyone who ate there during that time should still get the vaccine.

The restaurant is still open and has been disinfected thoroughly. The restaurant is working with health officials to prevent additional cases.

Hepatitis A is a viral infection of the liver that can cause loss of appetite, nausea, tiredness, fever, stomach pain, brown urine and light-colored stools. Yellowing of the skin and eyes can also happen. You can become ill up to seven weeks after being exposed.

A vaccination clinic will be held on Thursday, May 23 at 2675 Foxpointe Drive, Suite B., north of 25th Street between the Taylor Road and Flintwood Drive traffic lights.

Anyone affected who can’t attend should speak with his or her personal healthcare provider.

In addition to getting the vaccine, those affected should also:

  • Monitor their health for symptoms of hepatitis A infection up to 50 days after exposure;
  • Wash their hands with soap and warm water frequently and thoroughly, especially after using the bathroom or handling food;
  • Stay at home and contact their healthcare provider immediately if symptoms develop.

