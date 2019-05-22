× Another round of rain for central Indiana before temperatures surge

Get ready for another round of scattered storms before we go to sunny skies and sizzling heat.

Scattered showers and t-storms are likely after 3 a.m and rain is likely through the morning rush hour. Expect a warm mix of clouds and sun Wednesday afternoon with winds gusting 25-30 miles per hour.

Sunny skies will usher in the heat on Friday when we’ll see highs near 90 degrees.

Scattered t-storms will return to the weather scene this weekend. While there is a chance for rain on race day, the greatest risk for widespread t-storms will come early next week.

A line of storms will move into the western part of the state before dawn.

Rain will continue through the morning rush hour.

Rain will end early in the day.

Less than a quarter inch of rain is likely Thursday morning.

Highs will warm into the 80s Thursday afternoon.

Highs will stay in the 80s through the weekend.

Storm will stay mainly north of I-70 on Saturday.

Scattered t-storms are likely Sunday afternoon.

We’ll have a chance for isolated t-storms on Memorial Day.