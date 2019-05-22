× Risk for severe storms overnight across central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Central Indiana will see a slight risk for severe storms overnight into early Friday morning.

A powerful storm system has caused severe weather each day since Sunday, including 94 tornado reports across the nation. That weather system will push a line of storms across that state after 3 a.m. There is a lot of instability in the air, and the storms will maintain their strength and move across central Indiana.

The main severe weather threat will be damaging straight-line winds and hail, although an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

The fast moving storms will continue through the early part of the morning rush hour, and heavy downpours are likely. The rain will end by 9 a.m., and we expect a warm mix of clouds and sun Wednesday afternoon, with winds gusting 20-25 miles per hour.

We have had several tornado reports this week.

There is a slight risk for severe storms overnight.

The unstable air will fuel strong storms by dawn.

Gusty winds will be the main threat overnight.

Storm will move into northwest Indiana by 4 a.m.

Storms will reach Lafayette by 5 a.m.

A line of storms will stretch along U.S. 31 by 6 a.m.

Heavy rain is likely in Indianapolis through 7 a.m.

Storms will move out of the state after 8 a.m.

Up to a half-inch of rain is likely by morning.

We’ll have a windy, warm Thursday afternoon.