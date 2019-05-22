× $55 million awarded to infrastructure projects across central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — 28 infrastructure projects across Central Indiana were awarded $55 million in federal funds on Wednesday.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) receives submissions from public agencies throughout the year.

Funding is rewarded after an extensive review process involving multiple committees of the Indianapolis Transportation Council, which oversees the MPO.

“With requests for 69 projects totaling $180 million, it is clear that infrastructure needs in Central Indiana are great,” said Anna Gremling, executive director of the Indianapolis MPO.

Some of the projects that will receive funding are:

Roundabouts in Beech Grove, Carmel, Fishers and Indianapolis

Dan Jones Road widening in Avon

Signal preemption in Franklin

HAWK (High-Intensity Activated Crosswalk) beacons to enhance pedestrian safety in Greenfield

Safety upgrade on a trail in Westfield

Pedestrian safety enhancements in Indianapolis

Electric buses in Indianapolis

“This funding will help local governments address the ongoing challenges of building and maintaining the infrastructure that is so critical to the regional and state economies,” added Gremling.

The selected projects will go to bid in State Fiscal Year 2024.