INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A woman driving to work is lucky she wasn’t injured when a tree crashed onto her car.

The driver was traveling on South Keystone Avenue just like she does every day for work. But her commute was cut short when a tree fell right on top of her car at Cameron Street.

The woman is uninjured, but she is very shaken up. The extent of damage to her car is unknown.

The roadway is blocked at this intersection, and traffic is going through the neighborhood.