Woman caught on camera stealing vintage guitars

ORANGE, Calif. -- Police in Orange are searching for a brazen thief who made off with two expensive vintage guitars from a local shop.

According to KTLA, the woman is seen on surveillance footage grabbing the guitars from the display at Imperial Vintage Guitars.

When another customer asked the employee to look at another item upstairs, the woman pounced on the opportunity to make her getaway.

She is seen running out of the store with two guitars in hand.

The items stolen were a 1955 Gretsch Firebird worth about $9,000, and a 1968 Gibson Johnny Smith worth about $10,000, reported KTLA.

They were the two most expensive guitars in the shop.