Tyler Trent’s cells now part of cancer research

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Cells from Tyler Trent, the Purdue University super fan and cancer activist who died in January, are being used by cancer researchers to study the disease.

The Purdue Center for Cancer Research says Tuesday it’s honoring Trent’s legacy through three new collaborative research initiatives, including one using his cancer cells. The center’s Director Tim Ratliff says in a statement that part of Trent’s “incredible lasting legacy is that he will help current and future patients.”

Trent died on Jan. 1 at age 20 following a battle with bone cancer. He became a social media star with his positive attitude and determination to live every day to the fullest.

Trent donated his tumors before his death to be used for cancer research. The cells will be studied using imaging technology.

