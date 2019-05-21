× Regal Summer Movie Express offers kids’ movies for $1

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Families can enjoy movies for $1 during a special summer promotion from Regal Cinemas.

The theater chain’s Summer Movie Express program offers the discounted movies Tuesday and Wednesday mornings at participating theaters. Regal said a portion of the proceeds will go to the Will Rogers Institute to fund research and educational programs about cardiopulmonary diseases.

Movies range from older animated selections like Kung Fu Panda and Shrek to more recent fare like Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, The Lego Movie: The Second Part and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.

Regal Greenwood & RPX and Regal Village Park (Carmel) are among participating theaters. The Summer Movie Express lineup kicks off at the Greenwood theater on May 28 and May 29 with Kung Fu Panda and Shrek. The promotion begins at the Carmel location on June 4 and June 5 with The Croods and Puss in Boots.

Regal Bedford is also offering Summer Movie Express starting June 4 and June 5 with The Croods and Puss in Boots.

The promotion comes to an end on Sept. 4. You can learn more and find a theater near you here.