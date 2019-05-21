Purdue’s Edwards among invites to Pacers’ pre-draft workout

Posted 11:37 pm, May 21, 2019, by

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MARCH 28: Carsen Edwards #3 of the Purdue Boilermakers goes up for a layup against Kyle Alexander #11 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament South Regional at the KFC YUM! Center on March 28, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Pacers began a series of pre-draft workouts on Tuesday morning, and a number of players with local ties among those getting invitations. Purdue product Carsen Edwards, Perry Meridian grad Dylan Windler, and Butler’s Derrik Smits all putting in work in front of Pacers brass including General Manager Kevin Pritchard and consultant Larry Bird.

“I mean the pressure is there but I also put the pressure on myself which is just wanting to do well, it’s a blessing to be here and have this opportunity,” former Boilermakers guard Edwards said. “I enjoy just working out and just doing basketball and not worrying about school,” he added with a laugh.
Edwards was the Big Ten’s leading scorer last season and declared for the NBA Draft after breaking two different NCAA Tournament records in the Boilers run to the Elite Eight. He’s fresh off an invite to the league’s scouting combine in Chicago in which he said he spent time meeting with numerous teams and getting feedback ahead of the June draft.
“For the most part I am just trying to hear from these NBA teams, just do what they want,” he explained. “I just want one team to love me. I just come in and try to play my role.”
For Smits, the son of Pacers legend Rik Smits, he explained that he will play for Butler this fall and he’s using these pre-draft workouts to learn how to improve his game.
“Offseasons are huge for me,” Smits, who played previously at Valparaiso, explained. I try to make the jump every year, improve on little things as well as all-around game. Over the years I have grown into may body and become more skilled of a player. That’s helped me in the long run.”
Windler, the Indy native who is coming off a strong senior season at Belmont, was happy with his performance in front of his hometown franchise.
“I think it went really well,” he explained. “I really liked the way they ran the workout here. It was super competitive. A lot of 1-on-1, a lot of 3-on3, so that’s right up my alley. I like being able to play live.”
The Pacers currently hold the 18th pick in the NBA Draft, which is set for June 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.