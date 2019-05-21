Program offers free laundry to families in Lawrence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Ind. – Laundry can cost a family more than $500 a year and when money is tight, the cost can often get pushed aside.

One program is helping take the stress off of families in Lawrence so they don’t have to wear dirty clothes.

It’s called Laundry and More. Every Tuesday morning at Post Road Laundry they offer free laundry and other resources to help them get back on their feet like job placement or phone numbers to different services in the area.

“We’ve gotten two people employed that I know of," Program found Abby Vesga said, "I know there have been at least two that have been employed a couple of people have been able to get their IDs and voter ID then we have been able to get three kids that we know of off the floor so they are now in beds.”

A lot of the recipients are single mothers who say they’re finding a sense of community every Tuesday.

“I am speaking on myself I think it should help a lot of single mothers, even not single mothers anyone who needs the help nobody should put on dirty clothes,” Nora Coleman said.

Abby Vesga says she wanted to start the program because she knows firsthand how difficult it can be. She says she’s been homeless four times.

“When somebody is talking about a situation that they’ve been in it’s not just words saying I understand, it’s an ‘I understand,” Vesga said.

Several groups com together to make it possible including the Servants of Christ Lutheran Church. They’ve been working on bringing the program to Indianapolis.