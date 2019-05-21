Police search for man who stole ‘non-functional firearm’ from NRA convention

Photo provided by Crime Stoppers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are searching for a man wanted for theft from the NRA convention.

The theft occurred at the Convention Center on April 28 at 12:18 p.m.

The man used a knife to cut the teether that was securing the item to the display.

Police say he stole a “non-functional firearm that is used for display purposes only.”

After stealing the item, he left by exiting through the Capitol Avenue doors.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

