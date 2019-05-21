× Light rain this AM with storms tonight; hot air to pour in

Storms are moving through St. Louis this morning and pushing showers into Central Indiana. We will manage to get a few showers through Central Indy this morning but as the rain runs into our northeasterly breeze I expect a lot of the showers to fall apart, limiting how much rain we get. South toward Shelbyville and Columbus will get hardly any or no rain Tuesday. Here’s how those mid-morning showers look on Futureview for today. Temperatures are starting off cold this morning so a sweater or jacket is recommended. By lunchtime we’ll just be in the mid 50s and climbing to a below average high of just 67 degrees. That’ll be a lot like Monday temperature- wise but with the sunshine returning, it should feel nice and comfortable. The below average temperatures have almost stayed their entire welcome. Wednesday will be much hotter with highs in the low 80s. The average high this time of the year is just about 74°. We will start Wednesday off with comfortably cool temperatures and storms as a warm front rolls through. Wednesday afternoon will be summer like! Wednesday morning’s storms will produce around a quarter inch of rain for Indianapolis with lower totals south and higher north. Nothing substantial is expected and severe threat stays west again. Many rain chances over the next few days but nothing substantial other than the scattered storms on Thursday. Hot for Carb Day on Friday and all of Memorial Day weekend will be above average. Right now we are tracking the chance for some rain on Sunday.