IMPD: Person in critical condition after being shot on east side

Posted 6:31 pm, May 21, 2019, by , Updated at 06:34PM, May 21, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a person is in critical condition after being shot on the city’s east side.

Just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, police say they were called to the 6000 block of East 30th street for a person shot.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

CBS4 has sent a crew to the scene to learn more.

This is a developing story.

