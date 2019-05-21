IMPD: Person in critical condition after being shot on east side
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a person is in critical condition after being shot on the city’s east side.
Just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, police say they were called to the 6000 block of East 30th street for a person shot.
The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.
It is unclear what led up to the shooting.
CBS4 has sent a crew to the scene to learn more.
This is a developing story.