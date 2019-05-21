× IMPD law enforcement-oriented Bible unveiled

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s (IMPD) first Muslim chaplain believes in a crisis, the denomination of the caregiver isn’t as important as the message.

“Everybody understands the language of compassion. Everybody understands the language of mercy and being there to support them,” said Imam Ahmed Alamine. “Using the name of God the Creator always helps in sending the message across.”

That’s why Imam Alamine said he has no problem with a law enforcement-themed Bible that is being made available to IMPD officers.

The American Bible Society introduced the Bible at a luncheon hosted by IMPD’s chaplains at the Indiana Interchurch Center.

“We wanted to do something for our community and at the time being that we are non-denominational and we don’t pick any sides, we felt as though if we would be able to do something to help the law enforcement community, it would in turn help the entire community,” said Shawnette Jones of American Bible Society of Philadelphia.

The Bible was accompanied by a devotional booklet, “Strength for the Street,” that recounts the testimonies of more than a dozen IMPD officers who relied on their faith to deal with the stress of patrolling the neighborhoods of Indianapolis.

Attending the luncheon, on crutches, was IMPD Patrolman Eric Rosenbaum, who was shot in the leg on May 5 on the city’s far east side while struggling with a shoplifter who resisted arrest.

Rosenbaum submitted an account on patrolling with faith that was included in the devotional guide.

“So, that’s interesting,” said IMPD Chief Bryan Roach. “Officer Rosenbaum just several weeks ago was someone who participated in this and so he gets shot and so after you talk to him about that horrific fight of his life, you talk to him about how he gets through that and how he manages that he leans on his faith.”

Imam Alamine said he was at Eskenazi Hospital the night Officer Rosenbaum was brought in.

“Someone who is in critical condition, all they need is someone to be next to them and fortunately we all pray to the same God,” said the imam. “If I am here for an officer who is in need and I have to pray for him, I would pray to the creator that the officer himself who believe in.”

Imam Alamine said he is hopeful someday IMPD will have a law enforcement-oriented Quran.