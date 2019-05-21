× Cloverdale man gets 3 years in prison for hate crime against Carmel synagogue

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — U.S. Attorney Josh J. Minkler announced that Nolan Brewer, 21, of Cloverdale, was sentenced in federal court Monday to three years in prison for conspiring to violate the civil rights of Congregation Shaarey Tefilla, a synagogue in Carmel.

Brewer was arrested in August of 2018 for spray painting Nazi symbols on synagogue property and burning the ground with homemade napalm in July of 2018. The case was investigated by Carmel police and the FBI.

“The sentence handed down yesterday sends a clear message that society cannot, and will not, tolerate those who terrorize others for their religious beliefs,” said Minkler in a release from the Department of Justice.

The release showed Brewer had originally intended to break into the synagogue and set fire to the building. However, security cameras and lights around the premises spooked Brewer, and he decided to vandalize the external walls of a garbage shed instead.

In an interview with the FBI, Brewer said that his motivation behind his crime was to generate “news headlines” and “spark more radicalism.”

According to the Department of Justice, multiple coworkers of Brewer’s testified that in the months leading up to his crime, Brewer openly identified with Nazism and white supremacy at work. He was said to have worn a swastika necklace and spoke of his adoration for Adolf Hitler. One witness testified that he heard complaints from over a dozen other coworkers who felt uncomfortable with Brewer’s comments on the job site.