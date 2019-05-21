× Central Indiana weather will soon go from cool and wet to hot and steamy

Our wild Spring weather will soon take another turn. We’ll go from cool, wet weather to sunny skies and sizzling heat over then next 72 hours.

Scattered showers and t-storms are likely after 2 a.m and rain is likely through the morning rush hour. Strong storms over counties along the Indiana-Illinois border will bring the heaviest rain where up to an inch of rain is likely.

Sunny skies will usher in the heat on Thursday and Friday when we’ll see highs near 90 degrees.

Scattered t-storms will return to the weather scene this weekend. While there is a chance for rain on race day, the greatest risk for widespread t-storms will come early next week.

We are approaching three inches of rain for the month.

Storms will move into western Indiana overnight.

Rain will spread across the western half of the state by 5am.

Rain will move into central Indiana before dawn.

Rain is likely in Indianapolis for the morning rush hour.

The heavies rain will fall west of U.S. 31.

We’ll have a chance for isolated showers Wednesday afternoon.

Wednesday will be a windy, warmer day.

We’ll have a chance for scattered t-storms Thursday.

We’ll have a warm race weekend.