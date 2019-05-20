× Woman charged with leaving the scene of crash that killed Monroe County bicyclist

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – An arrest has been made in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist near Unionville last Monday.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a 2003 Pontiac Montana Van, Alicia D. Hacker, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in a fatality, a level 5 felony.

After receiving information from several sources that Hacker’s van had damage to it, deputies were able to locate the vehicle outside Hacker’s place of employment.

The sheriff’s office says the damage to the vehicle and the bicycle of the victim, Michael Brooks, matched. Officers also found an impression of a phillips head screw on the van that matched a screw attached to the rear fender of Brooks’ bike.

During an interview with detectives, Sheriff Brad Swain says Hacker admitted she was driving on State Road 45 East on the night of the collision, but she thought she had struck a deer.

The sheriff says Hacker was aware of the fatal crash in the same area on the same night, but never put the facts together that she may have hit a person.

“The sheriff’s office is grateful for the response of a caring community, who responded to the request for assistance,” said Swain. “We are confident the family of Michael Brooks is relieved to know there may be some resolution to his unfortunate passing.”