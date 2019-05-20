× Thieves take motorcycle with loaded handgun inside from southwest side home

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two thieves were caught on camera stealing a motorcycle with a loaded gun in its compartment on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

Victor Williams said the two men drove past his house and then an hour later, they came back to his driveway. Surveillance video shows the thieves stealing his $7,500 motorcycle.

“I was lost too that somebody would do that. It is bold,” Williams said.

Williams woke up Sunday morning and could not believe his bike was gone. The thieves also got away with his loaded pistol.

“We do not want these to fall into the wrong hands and be used for other criminal activity,” said Officer Genae Cook with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Cook said more than 1,100 guns were reported stolen or lost last year. She was happy to see the numbers go down this year. As of Monday, IMPD only has 324 reports of a stolen or lost gun.

Police still ask all gun owners to be smart about where they put their weapon.

“If you are going to leave them in your car, make sure they are out of site, make sure they are locked in a compartment,” she said.

Williams said he usually does not leave the gun in his bike. He hopes to get his stuff back and does not want to see anybody get hurt.

He said his bike is a 2011 Kawasaki Vulcan Vaquero.

If you know anything about this case, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.