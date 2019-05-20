× More rain and warmer temperatures are coming to central Indiana this week

So far this has been a cool, wet Spring. Temperatures have been below average and rainfall has been well above average. Now after a cool start to the week our weather will quickly shift into Summer. We’ll also see several chances for rain this week.

A few showers are likely Tuesday, through Wednesday morning. Sunny skies will usher in the warmth on Thursday and Friday when we’ll see highs near 90 degrees.

Scattered t-storms will return the weather scene Saturday and Sunday. While there is a chance for rain on race day, the greatest risk for widespread t-storms will come Monday.

