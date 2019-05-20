More rain and warmer temperatures are coming to central Indiana this week

Posted 5:54 pm, May 20, 2019, by

So far this has been a cool, wet Spring. Temperatures have been below average and rainfall has been well above average. Now after a cool start to the week our weather will quickly shift into Summer. We’ll also see several chances for rain this week.

A few showers are likely Tuesday, through Wednesday morning. Sunny skies will usher in the warmth on Thursday and Friday when we’ll see highs near 90 degrees.

Scattered t-storms will return the weather scene Saturday and Sunday. While there is a chance for rain on race day, the greatest risk for widespread t-storms will come Monday.

So far this has been a cool Spring.

We’ve had almost three inches of rain this month.

Lows will dip into the 40s overnight.

A few showers are likely Tuesday.

Showers will end early Wednesday.

Skies will clear Wednesday afternoon.

Expect highs in the 70s Wednesday afternoon.

The warmest day of the year so far arrives Friday.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.