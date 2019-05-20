Lovely start to our Monday but many rain chances this week

Posted 7:36 am, May 20, 2019, by , Updated at 07:49AM, May 20, 2019

There is an elevated chance for very strong tornadoes and large hail Monday in the southern plains.  Far western Oklahoma and northern Texas actually have the highest risk possible (on a scale of 1-5) for severe weather.  This area will likely have devastating severe weather today.  This could be one of the worst weather days of the year for that area.

Back home it is much quieter as we clean up after the strong storms we had on Sunday.  Monday will be cooler and mostly sunny.  The average high this time of the year is warmer in the 70s.

We'll stay dry on Monday, but an isolated shower is possible on Tuesday. I expect most of the day to be dry.

Highs will stay below average both Monday and Tuesday, but we'll get much hotter beyond that.  Wednesday through Sunday are expected to soar into the 80s.  There are many rain chances, but at this point they look isolated day to day--except for Thursday, which could be fairly rainy.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.