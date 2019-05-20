Lovely start to our Monday but many rain chances this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There is an elevated chance for very strong tornadoes and large hail Monday in the southern plains. Far western Oklahoma and northern Texas actually have the highest risk possible (on a scale of 1-5) for severe weather. This area will likely have devastating severe weather today. This could be one of the worst weather days of the year for that area.

Back home it is much quieter as we clean up after the strong storms we had on Sunday. Monday will be cooler and mostly sunny. The average high this time of the year is warmer in the 70s.

We'll stay dry on Monday, but an isolated shower is possible on Tuesday. I expect most of the day to be dry.

Highs will stay below average both Monday and Tuesday, but we'll get much hotter beyond that. Wednesday through Sunday are expected to soar into the 80s. There are many rain chances, but at this point they look isolated day to day--except for Thursday, which could be fairly rainy.