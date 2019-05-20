INDOT: I-465, I-69 will have lane closures for repairs

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation will close lanes on I-465 and I-69 for road repairs after memorial day.

The road work is a part of INDOT’s effort to gradually repair winter damage.

INDOT says contractors will work to patch and repave portions of I-465 and I-69 from U.S. 31 down to I-70. Crews will work during the night and weekends, and the work is expected to last through October.

The department says at least one lane will remain open in each direction during this project.

INDOT released the following details regarding their road construction schedule.

Segments

Segment 1: I-465 E/W from White River Bridge to I-69

  • End of May to Middle of August
  • Crews will work on the eastbound inside lanes first
  • Work will be completed on nights and weekends
  • 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next morning
  • One lane will always be open in each direction

Segment 2: I-465 E/W from U.S. 31 to White River Bridge

  • Beginning of June to Middle of August
  • Weekend lane closures
  • 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday morning
  • One lane will always be open in each direction

Segment 3: I-69 N/S from I-465 to S.R. 37

  • Middle of June to End of July
  • Work will be completed on nights and weekends
  • 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next morning
  • One lane will always be open in each direction

Segment 4: I-465 E/W from I-69 to I-70

  • Beginning of August through October
  • Work will be completed on nights and weekends
  • 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next morning
  • One lane will always be open in each direction

