Crash on I-465 involving multiple vehicles slows traffic on Indy’s south side

Posted 9:18 am, May 20, 2019, by

Scene of crash on May 20, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A crash involving multiple vehicles closed part of I-465 on the south side Monday morning.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. on I-465 westbound just past I-65.

The crash involved four semi trucks, a box truck and at least one passenger vehicle. All lanes of I-465 were blocked, although traffic was able to get by on the left shoulder.

Police are asking people to avoid the area and look for an alternate route.

