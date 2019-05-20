Colts ink draft picks Parris Campbell, Rock Ya-Sin

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – And then there was one. Unsigned draft pick, that is.

The Indianapolis Colts signed two more members of their 10-player draft class Monday: second-round cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and second-round wideout Parris Campbell. The lone unsigned draft pick is third-round linebacker Bobby Okereke.

Financial terms were not officially announced, but the four-year contracts were virtually slotted by the NFL’s rookie wage scale. Ya-Sin is due a deal worth $7,916 million that includes a $3.777 million signing bonus. Campbell is scheduled for a contract valued at $4.776 million with a $1.49 million signing bonus.

The Colts anticipate Ya-Sin stepping in and competing immediately for playing time. Campbell is expected to make immediate contributions on offense, probably as a slot receiver until he expands his game.

