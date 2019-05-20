Colts ink draft picks Parris Campbell, Rock Ya-Sin

Posted 6:17 pm, May 20, 2019, by , Updated at 06:19PM, May 20, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – And then there was one. Unsigned draft pick, that is.

The Indianapolis Colts signed two more members of their 10-player draft class Monday: second-round cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and second-round wideout Parris Campbell. The lone unsigned draft pick is third-round linebacker Bobby Okereke.

Financial terms were not officially announced, but the four-year contracts were virtually slotted by the NFL’s rookie wage scale. Ya-Sin is due a deal worth $7,916 million that includes a $3.777 million signing bonus. Campbell is scheduled for a contract valued at $4.776 million with a $1.49 million signing bonus.

The Colts anticipate Ya-Sin stepping in and competing immediately for playing time. Campbell is expected to make immediate contributions on offense, probably as a slot receiver until he expands his game.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51

And be sure to catch the Colts Bluezone Podcast:

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.