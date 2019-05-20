17-year-old dies after he and 6 others are shot at party near Ball State

Posted 6:25 pm, May 20, 2019, by , Updated at 06:36PM, May 20, 2019

Scene of Muncie shooting that left 1 dead, multiple injured

MUNCIE, Ind. – One of the seven people shot at a house party near the Ball State University campus over the weekend has died.

The Delaware County Coroner’s Office says 17-year-old Daymarr Kennedy was pronounced dead at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital at 11:45 a.m. Monday.

Authorities responded to the scene in the 2400 block of Euclid Avenue, just five blocks west of campus, at about 12:45 a.m. Saturday.

Muncie Police Chief Joe Winkle said three people were left in critical condition after the shooting. At least two people had to be airlifted by EMS helicopter to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Va Shaun Harnett (Photo By Delaware County Jail)

Ball State says one of the people shot was a student at the university. That student was treated and released from Ball Memorial Hospital, according to the school.

A 19-year-old suspect, Va Shaun Harnett, has been arrested on two charges of attempted murder and is being held at the Delaware County Jail without bond.

Court documents say the shooting stemmed from an ongoing family dispute between Harnett and another man.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.