17-year-old dies after he and 6 others are shot at party near Ball State

MUNCIE, Ind. – One of the seven people shot at a house party near the Ball State University campus over the weekend has died.

The Delaware County Coroner’s Office says 17-year-old Daymarr Kennedy was pronounced dead at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital at 11:45 a.m. Monday.

Authorities responded to the scene in the 2400 block of Euclid Avenue, just five blocks west of campus, at about 12:45 a.m. Saturday.

Muncie Police Chief Joe Winkle said three people were left in critical condition after the shooting. At least two people had to be airlifted by EMS helicopter to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Ball State says one of the people shot was a student at the university. That student was treated and released from Ball Memorial Hospital, according to the school.

A 19-year-old suspect, Va Shaun Harnett, has been arrested on two charges of attempted murder and is being held at the Delaware County Jail without bond.

Court documents say the shooting stemmed from an ongoing family dispute between Harnett and another man.