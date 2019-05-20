× 100-year-old WWII veteran passes away

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. — World War II veteran Bethel Killman, 100, of Scottsburg passed away Friday.

As previously reported, a community-wide birthday party was held for Killman on his 100th birthday on March 17, 2019.

Killman had recently lost his wife and was diagnosed with a heart-valve problem before his birthday.

CBS4 readers may remember that Killman’s family had asked people to send him birthday cards to celebrate.

According to WDRB, Killman received a total of about 24,000 cards, including one from former President George W. Bush.