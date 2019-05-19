Several Indiana counties under Severe Thunderstorm Warning

Pagenaud wins pole for 103rd Indy 500

Posted 5:46 pm, May 19, 2019, by , Updated at 06:46PM, May 19, 2019

FORT WORTH, TX - JUNE 12: Simon Pagenaud of France, driver of the #22 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Chevrolet, stands on the grid prior to the Verizon IndyCar Series Firestone 600 at Texas Motor Speedway on June 12, 2016 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Matt Hazlett/Getty Images for Texas Motor Speedways)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Simon Pagenaud captures pole position for next Sunday’s Indy 500, edging three-time pole sitter Ed Carpenter in the fast nine shootout at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Team Penske driver is coming off a victory in the IndyCar Grand Prix just last week. Carpenter and his teammate Spencer Pigot complete the front row for the 103rd Indianapolis 500.

In the last row shootout, James Hinchcliffe (Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports), Sage Karam (Dreyer Reinbold Racing) and Kyle Kaiser (Juncos Racing) secured their spots in the 103rd running. Kaiser bested Fernando Alonso and his McLaren team to bump the two-time Formula 1 world champion from the final row.

