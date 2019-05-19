IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories

INDIANAPOLIS - How will the trade war with China impact farmers here in Indiana? What are the political and economic implications? And can a deal with Mexico and Canada help soften the blow?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Tony Samuel, Lara Beck, Mike Murphy and Peter Hanscom discuss this week's top stories, including the ongoing trade war, former Senator Richard Lugar's legacy, the 2020 Presidential campaign, and the controversial bill banning abortion in Alabama.

