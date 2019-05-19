× From High School to the big screen, Spencer teen has her script turned into a movie

SPENCER, Ind — A Spencer sophomore is becoming a film writer overnight.

Marjorie Abrell won a statewide script contest with Pigasus Pictures in Bloomington. The company is in the process of filming, and editing her movie. It should take three days to shoot, and two months to edit.

“Pick a winner, and take a professional film crew to their town, and make a movie with high school students," detailed John Armstrong with Pigasus Pictures, "The purpose of theatre, or film, is to reflect life. When people watch it, they want to see their lives told because it makes us feel like I’m not alone in the world. I thought that's exactly what Marjorie's script did.”

Abrell's film is a one day teenage romance where two youngsters randomly meet in a shop. One person falls for the other, then works to get the courage to ask the other to the movies.