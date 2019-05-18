× Vevay woman dead, man in critical condition after crash on I-74 in Shelby County

FAIRLAND, Ind. — Indiana State Police say a woman was killed Saturday morning during a single-vehicle crash on I-74 in Shelby County.

Around 10:45 a.m., police say crews were called to I-74 westbound near mile marker 107 for a single-vehicle accident.

When they arrived on the scene, first responders found a woman who had been ejected from the vehicle and a man who was trapped inside.

Despite attempts to save her life, officials say 28-year-old Samantha Boyer, of Vevay, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, according to police.

The entrapped man was extracted from the vehicle by the fire department and taken to Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators determined the vehicle, driven by Boyer, went off the side of the road on I-74, came back across the westbound lanes and ran off the right side of the road, which caused it to roll several times before coming to a rest on the side of the road.

Troopers say they do not know what caused the crash at this time, but do not suspect alcohol was involved.

This is an ongoing investigation.