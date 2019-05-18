Multiple people shot near Ball State University

Posted 2:28 am, May 18, 2019, by , Updated at 03:08AM, May 18, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, IND — Muncie Police has confirmed to CBS4 that a shooting has occurred near the  Ball State University campus.

Police say that multiple people were shot during a house party early Saturday morning. The home is on the 2400 block of Euclid Avenue.

At this point it’s unclear how many victims there are and how serious the injuries are. CBS4  spoke with Muncie Police investigators who would not confirm if any shooters or suspects are in custody but say they don’t believe there is a current threat to students on campus.

Ball State sent out an emergency alert alerting students of the investigation and said normal activities could resume.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to CBS4 for updates.

