× Hinchcliffe crashes during Indy 500 qualifying

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — James Hinchcliffe’s run at Indy 500 redemption took a hit during qualifying Saturday.

On the second lap of his qualifying attempt, Hinchchliffe lost control and spun, crashing into the wall in turn two. He was able to get out of the car under his own power, but the #5 Arrow Schmidt Peterson car sustained heavy damaged to the left side.

“It’s our nightmare no doubt about it, but I got a lot of faith in the crew [to] get this car or the backup car or whatever it is and take a shot at it tomorrow,” Hinchcliffe told reporters after being released from the infield hospital at IMS.

“It’s worse case scenario, it’s very tough,” Hinchcliffe admitted. “The guys have obviously worked really hard on getting that car together and we made a lot of progress yesterday on Fast Friday, making it better, making it faster. I don’t know if we just got a little greedy today on trim or downforce or what, but we will take a look at it and see what happened, get another car together and try to be smarter tomorrow.” Hinchcliffe has had a turbulent relationship with IMS in his career. He sustained a severe injury in 2015 when a piece of debris pierced his leg in a practice crash. He underwent emergency surgery and missed the remainder of that season. Hinchcliffe rebounded in 2016 to win the pole for the Indianapolis 500. Last year, he was one of just two drivers to miss the field for the 102nd running of the Indy 500.