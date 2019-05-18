Downed tree kills motorcyclist

INDIANAPOLIS, IND — A person died in a motorcycle accident late Friday night. The crash happened near Indianapolis’ west side.

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department has confirmed that a person died in a motorcycle crash on the 2500 block of McCarty Street. The accident occurred at approximately 10:00 pm. It appears he may have struck a tree that was in the roadway which fell as a result of the strong storm that swept across much of the state Thursday.

Investigators with IMPD were dispatched to the scene to interview witnesses and gather any potential evidence. They released very few details and say they are in the early stages of their investigation. The name or gender of the victim has not been released as next of kin has not yet been notified.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to CBS4 for updates.

