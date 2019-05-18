All lanes closed after multi-vehicle crash on I-65 near Edinburgh

Posted 12:19 pm, May 18, 2019, by , Updated at 12:31PM, May 18, 2019

File Image (Photo By Getty Images)

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — Officials say a multi-vehicle crash on I-65 near Edinburgh has causes all lanes to close, both northbound and southbound.

The crash occurred near State Road 252 at mile marker 80. Officials say the lanes will remain closed until roughly 2:30 p.m.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

The crash involved two semis and three passenger cars, according to officials.

While there are said to be injuries as a result of the crash, there’s no word yet on the extent of those injuries.

This is a developing story.

