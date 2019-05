× Series finale of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ to re-air Monday night

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – If Thursday night’s bad weather forced you to miss the finale of The Big Bang Theory on CBS, you’ll have the chance to catch it next week.

CBS4 will re-air the series finale at 8 p.m. on Monday, May 20.

Find out what happens to Sheldon, Amy, Leonard, Penny, Howard and Bernadette as the popular sitcom wraps up after 12 seasons.