Semi crash closes 2 lanes on I-70 and all lanes on I-465 underpass

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police have closed two lanes on I-70 and have temporarily closed the I-465 northbound underpass and are asking people to avoid the area.

A semi jack-knifed and damaged a section of the overpass wall of I-70, dropping debris onto I-465 northbound below.

Indiana State Police say the semi passenger has minor injuries, but no drivers were injured and no vehicles were damaged below.

Two lanes of I-70 eastbound remained closed and all lanes of the I-465 underpass are closed to clear debris. Watch video from Wayne Township Fire Dept below:

ISP says that it should not take long to clear the debris. This story will be updated.

