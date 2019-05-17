× Semi crash closes 2 lanes on I-70 and all lanes on I-465 underpass

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police have closed two lanes on I-70 and have temporarily closed the I-465 northbound underpass and are asking people to avoid the area.

A semi jack-knifed and damaged a section of the overpass wall of I-70, dropping debris onto I-465 northbound below.

Indiana State Police say the semi passenger has minor injuries, but no drivers were injured and no vehicles were damaged below.

Two lanes of I-70 eastbound remained closed and all lanes of the I-465 underpass are closed to clear debris. Watch video from Wayne Township Fire Dept below:

WTFD @Decaturtwpfire and @IndStatePolice working a personal injury accident on I-70 WB over I-465 NB. Semi has jack knifed and damaged a section of the overpass wall. Debris showered down on 465 NB. No damage to any vehicles or persons below. Semi passenger has minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/3aP10vq9kX — Wayne Twp Fire Dept (@Waynetwpfire) May 17, 2019

ISP says that it should not take long to clear the debris. This story will be updated.