NBA dismisses Tyreke Evans over anti-drug violation

Posted 5:14 pm, May 17, 2019, by , Updated at 05:19PM, May 17, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - APRIL 21: Tyreke Evans #12 of the Indiana Pacers shoots the ball against the Boston Celtics in game four of the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 21, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Tyreke Evans has been dismissed and disqualified from the NBA for violating the league’s anti-drug program.

“The Indiana Pacers were informed Friday by the NBA that Tyreke Evans has been dismissed from the league for a violation of the league’s anti-drug policy,” the team wrote in a statement. “We take these matters seriously and will reach out to Tyreke to offer our support.”

Evans is eligible to apply for reinstatement in two years. He signed a one-year contract before the start of this season and was unlikely to return.

He played in 69 games for the Pacers this year, averaging 10.2 points per game.

