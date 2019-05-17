× NBA dismisses Tyreke Evans over anti-drug violation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Tyreke Evans has been dismissed and disqualified from the NBA for violating the league’s anti-drug program.

“The Indiana Pacers were informed Friday by the NBA that Tyreke Evans has been dismissed from the league for a violation of the league’s anti-drug policy,” the team wrote in a statement. “We take these matters seriously and will reach out to Tyreke to offer our support.”

Evans is eligible to apply for reinstatement in two years. He signed a one-year contract before the start of this season and was unlikely to return.

He played in 69 games for the Pacers this year, averaging 10.2 points per game.