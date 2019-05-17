Man struck by vehicle on near north side suffers serious injuries

Posted 9:22 pm, May 17, 2019, by

Man struck by vehicle on near north side on 5/17/2019 (Photo by Jon Black)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man was seriously injured Friday when he was struck by a vehicle on city’s near north side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said around 7 p.m. that man was hit in the 2900 block of N. Kenwood Ave. That’s near The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.

Police say the man possibly stumbled into traffic, but showed no sign of intoxication. A blood draw will be conducted to make sure.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, but he’s expected to recover, according to police.

