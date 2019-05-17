Longest pedestrian suspension bridge in North America opens in Gatlinburg today

Posted 9:41 am, May 17, 2019, by , Updated at 09:47AM, May 17, 2019

GATLINBURG, Tenn. – A brand new pedestrian bridge opens in Gatlinburg, Tennessee today.

The SkyBridge stretches 680 feet across a valley in the Great Smoky Mountains. The SkyBridge’s developer says it is longest pedestrian suspension bridge in North America.

The bridge is 140 feet above the ground with three 15-foot glass panels in the middle giving you a view right below your feet.

There’s no need to worry about the weight limit. It has a weight capacity of over 200,000 pounds.

The bridge is part of Skylift Park, which features a chairlift that takes passengers up 500 vertical feet from Gatlinburg to the top of Crockett Mountain.

The chairlift costs $15 per adult and $12 per child.

There is no time limit for crossing the bridge, according to the park’s website. Visitors will be able to take Instagram-worthy photos and soak up the view of downtown Gatlinburg and the surrounding Great Smoky Mountain National Park.

