Limited storm chances Friday; heat pours in

A few showers have been moving through our northern counties Friday morning, but once these slide through, we'll all be dry through lunchtime.

Temperatures are just going to soar! Highs in the upper 70s felt warm on Thursday, but as the wind shifts to the south and a warmer air mass slides in, we'll climb into the low 80s with ease on Friday. Our average high is just 73 this time of the year!

A few storms will develop north of Indianapolis between 3-8 p.m. Friday. Some of those storms could produce gusty winds and hail, but they will be quick and are not expected to be a widespread issue like Thursday night's storms were.

Saturday will feel like summer! Hot and partly sunny. We'll also have a bit of a breeze, but that just pumps in more heat.

Plenty of opportunities to check out an Indians game as they're home through the weekend. Sunday storms return and then Monday and Tuesday look absolutely perfect for grilling.