Lafayette police searching for alleged drug dealer who skipped court appearance

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Lafayette Police Department is asking the public to help find a “wanted fugitive.”

Police say 34-year-old Jarmone Darrell Davis failed to appear in court Friday to hear guilty verdicts for seven felony convictions.

All the convictions were related to dealing methamphetamines and narcotic drugs, according to police.

A warrant has been issued for Davis’ arrest.

Anyone with information regarding Davis’ whereabouts is asked to call Lafayette police at (765) 807-1200.